Jones County Coyotes Parents Night - February 13 & 16

The Junior Varsity and Varsity girls basketball team played against the White River Tigers on Tuesday, February 13. The ladies fought hard but ultimately ended up losing the game 45 to 52. The elementary basketball team played in between games. The parents of the Lady Coyotes were also recognized for Parent’s Night.

The boys basketball team played against Bennett County on Friday, February 16. The Coyotes had a big win at 75 to 37. The parents of the players were also recognized for Parent’s Night