Jones County Elementary held their very own Macy’s Day Parade “Balloons over Broadway”

Smiles and excitement filled the halls of the Jones County Elementary school as students lined up to parade their balloon creations. Large and small, each unique in their own way. The creativity and details showed how much thought was put into each balloon. Congratulations to all the winners and participants.

The best three were chosen for each class. Also, the best three overall was chosen. Winners were awarded points for their house.

Kindergarten:

1st - Jack w/ Pikachu

2nd - Amelda w/ Turkey

3rd - Royalynn w/ Cat

First Grade:

1st- Noland w/ Turkey

2nd- Milo w/ Very hungry Caterpillar

3rd- Warren w/ Huskey

Second Grade:

1st- Piya w/ Elphaba

2nd- Trig w/ Snowman

3rd- Colt w/ Captain Underpants

Third Grade:

1st- Eli ??w/ Blue Dragon

2nd- Rafe w/ Hot Air Balloon

3rd- Sawyer w/ House Up

Fourth Grade:

1st- Blaire w/ Mount Teachmore

2nd- Taniah w/ Hot Air Balloon

3rd- ? w/ Marge Simpson

Fifth Grade:

1st- Brinley w/ Fishing Pole

2nd- Sutton w/ Basketball Hoop

3rd- Mason w/ Horton hears a Who

Sixth Grade:

1st- Summer w/ Mickey Mouse

2nd- Maddie w/ Spongebob

3rd- Brielle w/ Unicorn

Top three overall:

1st- Brinley w/ Fishing Pole

2nd-Eli w/ Blue Dragon

3rd- Piya w/ Elphaba

Check out the Jones County School District 37-3, Murdo, SD Facebook page for a closer look at all balloons.