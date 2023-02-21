Jones County EMS receives support via “Telemedicine in Motion”

Jones County EMS responders are excited...and for good reason. A new program, Telemedicine in Motion: EMS, will provide telemedicine services to EMS agencies throughout South Dakota and the new equipment was recently installed in one of the ambulances.

Avel eCare is a telemedicine provider based out of Sioux Falls, S.D. and is staffed 24/7, 365 days a year with a team of physicians and nurses. While EMS is en route with a patient to the hospital they can contact an Avel eCare team member and get assistance. The $1.7M state-funded program, provides each EMS agency with a telehealth tablet, microphone, noise-cancelling speaker, antenna, and cellular booster. The system uses a router that can search out the strongest signal to lessen the chance of dropped calls when in remote areas.

When contacted, the Avel team will have knowledge of the EMS crews’ capacity, whether they are a Basic or Advance Life Support service, and what the layout of the rig is. The medical experts at Avel will be able to help with situations that range from airway management, decisions about medication, ECG/EKG interpretation, trauma care, and more.

Jones County EMS will sync with an Avel team member and drive through some of the more remote areas in the area Jones County? to trouble shoot connectivity and map out areas where calls could be dropped. The EMS volunteers will also attend a short training course on the ins and outs of the new system and will be ready to begin using the telemedicine by March 8, 2023!