The Jones County Fun Run took place on Tuesday, September 29 at the Murdo Golf Course. Grades 1-5 participated and Cross Country students Chastin Tollakson, Jolie Dugan, and Mallory Valburg assisted by running with the kids and guiding them back to the finish line. The results are listed below!

First Grade

1st Summer Kinsley

2nd Brayden Venard

3rd Gloria Mazzocchio

4th Melaynee Geigle

5th Weston Tatum

Second grade

1st Breckin Aske

2nd Jameson Tucker

3rd Kourt Kinsley

4th Max Van Dam

5th Robert Mazzocchio

6th JoJo

Third Grade

1st Evan Erickson

2nd Ryder Geisler

3rd Paxton Geigle

4th Royce Newsam

Fourth Grade

1st Luke Lolley

2nd Aubrey Tucker

3rd Johnny Mazzocchio

4th Maggie Dowling

Fifth Grade

1st Jackson Iversen

2nd Bennett Kinsley