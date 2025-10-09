Jones County selected as one of three South Dakota Blue Ribbon Schools

Three South Dakota schools have been selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools. This prestigious award recognizes schools for their excellence in overall academic performance or for their progress in closing the achievement gap among student subgroups.

The South Dakota schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

• Howard High School;

• Jones County Middle School; and

• Warner Elementary School.

Howard High School and Warner Elementary are honored for their high scores in English and mathematics as well as graduation rate and attendance, respectively. Jones County Middle School is recognized for helping its students with barriers find success in English, math, and attendance.

“Blue Ribbon status is awarded to schools that demonstrate commitment to excellence for all students,” said Secretary of Education Joe Graves. “The work that is being done at Howard High School, Jones County Middle School, and Warner Elementary is a testament to dedicated educators, committed parents, and engaged students who put in the effort to thrive academically, and talented leadership.”

Outstanding educators and bedrock community support are keys to a school’s success. Building upon that foundation, Blue Ribbon Schools often each bring a unique approach and innovative practices that result in strong student outcomes.

Howard High School’s students reflect a hardworking, community-focused mentality that contribute to an environment that prioritizes academics, activities and volunteerism. The school’s academic success reflects the efforts of educators throughout the elementary, junior high, and high school continuum. Notably, the district also enjoys a foundation of parental support and encouragement that helps produce the outcomes that stem from high expectations.

Jones County Middle School also actively engages families and the community, who all come together to play an integral role by supporting student activities and creating an enriching educational environment. The school’s caring and dedicated staff reflect their investment in each student’s learning and success.

Warner Elementary joins Warner High School, a 2024 Blue Ribbon School, in exemplifying the high expectations of the district. The school builds a strong foundation for learning through structured literacy and math instruction and targeted small-group interventions. They prioritize strong student and family relationships and rely on community partnerships to connect classroom learning to real-world opportunities.

All three schools are to be congratulated for their exemplary performance.