Jones County Sportsman Club teaches HuntSafe classes to youth

An energetic group of 6th graders recently completed HuntSafe Training in Jones County. Youth 11-12 years old across the state have a great opportunity to learn safe gun handling skills, and The Jones County Sportsman Club helps get that accomplished in Jones County. Mike McKernan who taught Science classes in the District for 39 years, has also taught HuntSafe Classes for over 40 years. He was joined again this year by Kit Talich and Greg Miller for the 9 plus hours of training. While the three hope the youth might experience the fulfillment of hunting, their main goal is to prevent accidents involving firearms.

Knowing what to do in a dangerous situation will hopefully prevent an accident.

One of the training days the youth enjoyed the teaching of local Conservation Officer Wyatt Weber. Mr. Weber taught how to find information about hunting seasons and regulations in the South Dakota Hunting and Trapping Handbook. He also answered many interesting questions the students had.

The last day of training focused on a 50 question written test. Two of the students received 100% and several received 98%. The youth are also observed crossing fences with firearms, shooting .22 cal rifles, and 20 gauge shotgun. All youth 12 years old receive a HuntSafe Card immediately, with others receiving the card depending on when their birthday falls.