Jones County teacher has passion for impacting kids

Abby Martinez couldn’t believe it.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” Martinez said. “I just knew our superintendent just sent out an email saying that there was going to be some sort of an award.”

When Martinez stepped into the elementary school gym, she had no idea that she was the reason. Martinez is one of KELOLAND’s Remarkable Women winners. She teaches third grade at Jones County Elementary School in Murdo, South Dakota.

“I’ve always had a passion for kids and working with kids, and so there’s never been a point in my life where I haven’t worked with kids,” Martinez said. “I’ve worked in school districts outside of teaching as well, but every job that I’ve ever had pretty well revolves around kids.”

When she’s not in the classroom, Martinez is an advocate for foster care and adoption. She also runs gymnastics and wrestling classes and has co-founded a rural youth leadership program.

“Abby’s commitment to her students, family, and community has made her an exceptional role model, proving that small town living doesn’t limit one’s aspirations,” Ashley Geigle, who nominated Martinez for the award, said.

Martinez received a $1,000 donation to the charity of her choice. She’s decided to give that money to Jones County Turner Youth.

“They fundraise and they fund projects in our community that are driven by kids. You know, how do we think that we can best impact the youth of our community?” Martinez said.

She said she’s passionate about empowering children to use their voices to impact their community.

“My son, four years ago, dreamed of having a wrestling team in our community. He stood up in front of a community meeting of about 70 adults and got to the microphone and told them that he wanted a wrestling team,” Martinez said. “And four years later, we’ve got a wrestling team.”

Her determination is helping kids unlock their potential through a limitless potential of her own.

Martinez is headed to Los Angeles to represent South Dakota in the National Remarkable Women Conference later this month. She will travel along with KELOLAND’s second Remarkable Women winner — Jill Janecke.