The leadership myth that’s holding us back

In small rural communities, leadership matters — but are we unintentionally shrinking our own leadership pool?

We care deeply about who leads. We trust the people who show up, pitch in, and carry history with them. But over time, we’ve absorbed quiet assumptions about who qualifies as a leader — and those assumptions may be holding us back more than we realize.

We assume leaders must be deeply rooted in the community — born here, raised here, or long time residents. We assume they need years of experience before they’re “ready,” must always be available, and should be fluent in budgets, bylaws, and public meetings. We assume stepping into leadership means sacrificing privacy, family time, or even relationships.

If you’ve ever thought, “That’s not for me,” you are far from alone.

But here’s the truth: real leadership isn’t about being perfect — it’s about being present. Rural communities aren’t built by flawless people. They’re built by people who care enough to show up and are willing to learn as they go.

Leadership isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about asking good questions. It’s about listening well. It’s about loving your community enough to help steward its future. Experience helps — absolutely — but commitment, curiosity, and courage matter just as much.

When we widen our understanding of what leadership looks like, something powerful happens. New voices emerge. Younger residents step forward. Newcomers bring fresh energy. Long time community members share wisdom in new ways. Leadership becomes less about who has always done it, and more about who is willing to try.

Think about the neighbor who quietly organizes freezer meals after a tragedy. Or the parent who always arrives early to set up chairs for the school program. These are the instincts of leaders — even if those people never use the word “leader” to describe themselves.

When we actively and intentionally welcome people — before they have to prove themselves — more potential leaders begin to see their own legitimacy. When we normalize learning on the job and make space for respectful disagreement, leadership feels less risky and more possible.

If you care about your town’s future, you are already closer to leadership than you think.

Leading isn’t about being perfect, popular, or permanent. It’s about being present. And our rural communities need more people who are willing to be present.

Here are three low risk next steps you can take to move toward leading in your community:

1. Serve on a committee or advisory board. Event-planning committees, housing groups, library boards, parks & recreation boards, and economic development task forces are all great on ramps.

2. Learn how local government actually works. Sit in on a city council, school board, township, or county commission meeting. No pressure. Just listen.

3. Map your transferable skills. Have you managed a budget? Organized volunteers? Resolved conflict? Run a business? Raised kids? Those are leadership skills.

If you’ve ever felt frustrated, hopeful, protective, or proud of your community — you already care enough to consider leadership.

You don’t have to decide today.

Just take one step.