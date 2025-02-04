Local, Buchannan visits Budapest

Jones County resident and Murdo Coyote reporter and editor, Mishayla Buchannan flew to Budapest, Hungary to visit Sandor Kustar for a three-week stay. According to Wikipedia, “Budapest is the capital and most populous city of Hungary. It is the tenth-largest city in the European Union by population within city limits and the second largest city on the Danube river. The city has an estimated population of 1,752,286 over a land area of about 203 square miles. Budapest, which is both a city and municipality, forms the centre of the Budapest metropolitan area, which has an area of 2,944 square miles and a population of 3,303,786. It is a primate city, constituting 33% of the population of Hungary.”

Mishaya said her favorite experiences so far have been, “Visiting the Hungarian National Gallery, an art gallery surrounded by lots of beautiful buildings. It was very touristy though. I also like trying different foods and listening to the language.”