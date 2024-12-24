Local firefighter shares his journey

“I’ve always been fascinated on the way fire lives and breathes, the way it moves through a drainage or how it scorches one ridge and not the other ridge, how wind can effect a fire’s path and the speed it travels.”, says Kasey Peters, Chief Firefighter with the Murdo Volunteer Fire Department and Engine Boss with Altergott Forestry in Rapid City.

Kasey’s interest in all things fire began when he was a little boy. He recalls rushing to the window to watch the trucks go by when the fire whistle would blow.

In 2009, at the age of 21, that interest spurred him to join the Murdo Volunteer Fire Department. While volunteering, his intrigue with fighting fire grew and his focus landed on becoming a wildland firefighter out west.

In 2020, after 11 years of being on the Murdo service, he was contacted by Adam Altergott, the owner of Altergott Forestry, a Spearfish-based forest management business. Altergott asked Kasey if he’d like to join the firefighting division of his forestry business. Kasey accepted.

In order to join, a firefighter must have completed S130/ S190 training and be able to pass a ‘pack test’, in which you must walk three miles, carrying a 45 pound pack in 45 minutes or less.

Kasey’s first wildland firefighting experience was the August Complex in California which was 1,032,000 acres. For comparison that is 1,614 square miles—Jones County is 971 square miles. He was also on the Dixie Fire which was 963,309 acres, and the Windy Fire which took 97,528 acres.

Kasey explains, “It’s a totally different way of fighting fires in the mountains just because you can’t access a lot of that country with a fire engine so a lot of the fire fighting is done by hand and aircraft. Everything I have learned out west I have brought back home with me and someday that tactic may have to be used here at home and I’ll have that advantage.”

Like any job, there is a process and chain of command. Beginning wildland firefighters start out as a firefighter 2 or FF2. An FF2 is a basic firefighter and they also care for the truck and equipment on the rig. They maintain general upkeep of the fire truck, operate and connect hose lines, keep the coolers stocked, sharpen tools used to fight fire, and various other tasks. A firefighter has the choice to stay as an FF2 or advance to an FF1.

To progress to FF1, an FF2 is issued a task book which is filled out as fire incidences arise. Once the task book is completed, the book is sent to a task book committee in the Black Hills for review and approval. After obtaining clearance from the committee, the firefighter becomes an FF1.

An FF1 takes the skills of FF2 and builds. FF1s collect intel on fires, map out water sources, safety zones, and navigation, and also drive the truck.

The next level up is Engine Boss. The process to achieve this is similar to above going from FF2 to FF1; completing any extra trainings and a task book.

An Engine Boss is the head guy on the truck and ensures crew safety. The Boss will also communicate and take direction from Division. Kasey is the first person from Jones County to obtain Engine Boss.

Kasey reminisces, “In my early years as a fire fighter three older fire fighters that taught me the most were; Jim Hockenbary, Rich Sylva, and Bruce Venard. I think a lot of my drive and passion for fire came from the older members and watching them handle a not-so-pleasant situation, I learned a lot. It wasn’t until I started going out west on fire assignments when the doors really began to open for me in the fire industry.”

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be out on a fire assignment out west? Kasey explained that he will first receive a Resource Order then be sent to the fire for 14 days at a time with the option to extend another two weeks—with a mandatory 48 hour break in between. He generally works the fire for two weeks then comes home to Murdo to work on the ranch for two weeks.

A working day averages between 12-16 hours. Kasey commented, “A past fire chief from Kennebec once was asked how does he find the time to be a fire fighter. His response was ‘I don’t find the time I make the time.’ Those words from Rod Bowar stuck with me ever since that day. I think in today’s age that quote is so appropriate, everyone is going in a hundred different directions but if your truly dedicated to something you love you’ll find a way to make the time!”

When working a large fire, a base camp is established. Generally camps are set up either at a fairground or a racetrack. Food is catered and the firefighters sleep in tents. Enclosed trailers are contracted out to provide a place to shower and a semi is also brought in to cater the laundry needs.

Occasionally a division (or more depending on needs) will “spike out” (hike out to be nearer the fire) with their pack and sleeping bags If there is a wind event and safety is a concern they will be pulled until the wind calms.

In 2020 Kasey spent 21 days in California, in 2021 he spent 41 days due to the drought in S.D. and having no hay to put up at his ranch. 21 days in 2022, 14 days in 2023, and in 2024, he spent 28 consecutive days out west. In five years, he spent a total of roughly 1,300 hours on fires.