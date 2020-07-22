Local Law Enforcement Honors Lee Weber

Chief of Police Heath Harter:

“Lee and I graduated from Riggs High School together. My brother-in-law was a close friend of his and the two joined the military together and did two tours overseas together. When I became a police officer, Lee gave me advice while at the academy and after.

Lee’s death was a shock and a great loss to his community and law enforcement. On July 3, Lee made the ultimate sacrifice to save his son, an act that any father would make. It was an honor to stand watch for a man that was a Father, Husband, Officer, and a Soldier.

Deputy Sheriff Kyle Kumm:

“Lee and I attended the Basic Law Enforcement Training class, Unit 158, together. I always looked up to him. Lee was always willing to help you out the best he could. He really encouraged everyone to work together so that we all could pass.”

U.S. Attorney on Hughes County Chief Deputy

Sheriff Lee Weber

“Lee Weber led a hero’s life and he died a hero’s death. He was a guardian in the highest and truest sense. He devoted his life to protecting his family, protecting his community, and protecting his country. Our nation and our state owe him an incalculable debt of gratitude. The men and women of the United States Department of Justice stand shoulder to shoulder with Wendy, their beautiful children, and our entire law enforcement family, as we honor the life of Lee Weber and mourn this tragic loss.”