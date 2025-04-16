Main Street construction underway

A note from the City

During construction areas of Main Street, mostly corners and intersections, will be shut down for short periods of time. Water will also be off for short periods of time due to the upgrading of valves and fire hydrants. The City office will make their best attempt to contact everyone as soon as possible when that occurs. After water shut offs, lines might have some discoloration and air. The water is still safe. To help with the discoloration and air in the lines, run water through all your faucets and flush toilets multiple times.

The renovations on Second and Fifth Streets will have periods of time when lanes are shut down. There will be signage for that, and you will be able to detour around those areas to get to your destination.

The major resurfacing of Main Street will not be done until the later part of May. The City will provide more notice on specific dates. There will be a day of shut down or interrupted traffic during the milling process and approximately three days of resurfacing where you may or may not have 1 lane of traffic and have limited access to buildings for a short period of time. There will not be any long time periods with all traffic being shut down.

The City office will keep timelines posted as well as possible. As always, weather and other unforeseen circumstances can affect timelines. The city and contractors appreciate your cooperation and use of caution to keep everyone safe and to end up with a great project. Feel free to contact the City Office with any questions and please continue to watch the bulletin board, Facebook and the Murdo Coyote newspaper for any updates.