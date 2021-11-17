McNeely to Retire After 32 Years of Service

Rural Health Care, Inc. (RHCI) announces that Jim McNeely, CNP will be retiring from his medical practice at the end of 2021 after more than 32 years of providing health care services to the citizens of Murdo and surrounding area. “Being a health care provider takes the commitment of an entire family. The Murdo area has been blessed that Jim and his family made the commitment to settle in Murdo and serve their friends, neighbors, and community”, said Jim Hardwick, CEO of RHCI. Jim has touched the lives of thousands during his career, please join us in wishing him the very best in his well-deserved retirement. Due to current COVID activity in the region Jim asks that in lieu of an open house well-wishes be sent to his home at P.O. Box 493, Murdo, SD, 57559.