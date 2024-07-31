Home / Murdo Coyote / MNCC packs family fun into three-day weekend
Photo by Krisanna ThomasPhoto by Barb Hockenbary PhotographyPhoto by Mishayla BuchannanPhoto by Barb Hockenbary Photography

MNCC packs family fun into three-day weekend

Wed, 07/31/2024 - 8:42am admin
The annual Meghan Newsam Community Celebration kicked off on Friday, July 19 with a 9 hole “Ball Smack” golf tournament. Saturday began with the 2nd annual Soap Box Derby, followed by lunch at the Senior Center. After lunch the kids enjoyed games and a watermelon feed at the city park. TapHouse 22 hosted a bean bag tourney at 2:00 p.m. The concert series at the Murdo Rodeo Arena began at 8 featuring Emmy Newsam, Erik Dylan, Alyssa Flaherty, and Drive by Night.
On Sunday afternoon story time for the kids was held at the gazebo . Wrapping up the 3-day weekend  Cowboy Church was held at the arena Sunday evening.

The Pioneer Review

221 E. Oak Street
Philip, SD 57567
Telephone: (605) 859-2516
E Mail: ads@pioneer-review.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here