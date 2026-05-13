A Mother’s Day gift: Jones County Class of 2026 graduates

The Jones County Class of 2026 graduated this Sunday, May 10, at the Harold Thune Auditorium. The baccalaureate exercises began at 1:00 p.m., which began with a processional by Mrs. Rose Comp. Superintendent Debra O’Reilly welcomed attendees and said an opening prayer. She introduced speakers throughout the evening. Scripture readings Proverbs 2:1-10 and Colossians 3:12-17 were then read by Asa Best and Ben Dolloff. Pastor Ray Greenseth then gave a baccalaureate speech and a closing prayer. Mrs.Comp then ended the session with a recessional.

Graduation commencement exercises were started after a short break. Mrs. O’Reilly welcomed the graduates and introduced Cyrus Hendricks as the salutatorian speaker. The high school choir then sang “Closer to the Flame” for the class. Next, Bryer Kinsley spoke as the valedictorian. He spoke on the class’s great time together over the years.

O’Reilly then presented the graduating 8th grade class, the class of 2030. Seniors then presented flowers to their parents, where lots of hugs and tears were given in addition to the flowers. After the flower presentation, a slideshow was shown showing the class throughout the years.

Finally, the class of 2026 were presented their diplomas and were officially graduates of Jones County High School!