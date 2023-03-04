Municipal officials meet in Murdo – City officials from Philip, Murdo elected to District offices for SD Municipal League

More than 55 municipal officials representing six cities gathered at the South Dakota Municipal League’s annual District 8 Meeting, held in Murdo on March 30, 2023.

David Reiss, South Dakota Municipal League Executive Director, spoke about the outcome of the 2023 Legislative Session and the effect new laws will have on South Dakota municipalities. Reiss also discussed the direction and future of the Municipal League and services offered to the municipalities.

“More and more we are seeing the need to get better information out to the citizens and legislators. Municipal government provides a vast array of services, and people need to be informed of where their tax dollars are going,” Reiss said. “This type of education can only benefit municipal government. The taxpayers would be very proud of their local government if they were fully aware of how much service a municipality provides at a relatively low cost.”

Others in attendance were representatives of various state agencies and representatives of groups affiliated with the Municipal League.

Brittany Smith, Philip City Administrator, was elected District 8 Chair and Krysti Barnes, Murdo Finance Officer, was elected Vice Chair. As the district chair, Smith will act as a contact for and represent their district as a member of the SDML Board of Directors. Duties began immediately.

In other business, those attending voted to hold the 2024 District 8 Meeting in Kadoka.