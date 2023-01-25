Murdo’s new firehall completed

The newly constructed firehall in Murdo has recently been completed. Volunteer firefighter Kasey Peters shared some information about the building which was built by Kinsley Construction with materials from Moore Building Center. The structure is a basic pull shed measuring 40’x96’ with 14’ side walls, and three bays coming out the east side. It will house five rigs that currently don’t fit in the original firehall. This will also provide more space if the fleet grows to park additional rigs inside since keeping rigs out of the elements is incredibly important. The county will benefit from the upgrade which will allow the fire department, which currently has 17 members and two cadets, a quicker response time.

“Given the weather Matt had to deal with the construction went really smooth!” Peters said. He also added, “The fire department is grateful for everyone’s support over the years!”