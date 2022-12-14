Murdo After Hours Event Brings Holiday Spirit

On Monday, December 12, the city of Murdo was alive with Christmas spirit during the Holiday After Hours Event. Various small businesses throughout Murdo (and Okaton) were open past their regular hours, from 5-7, for festivities and extra deals for the community. More business event details are in the picture captions.

The Jones County Clinic gave timely flu shots for the event, and also offered free blood pressure checks as well as snacks and beverages. The Grandview Gallery in Okaton featured made-from-scratch snacks and refreshments. They also offered free gift wrapping on small gifts for the after-hours.

A snow storm was predicted to come through the area later, leaving many people to wonder how the night would go. However, that didn’t deter a good crowd of people from enjoying the activities around town.

A steady mist was endured throughout the event, but festivities were able to wrap up before the storm. Snow came later, bringing a nice touch to the end of a pleasant festive evening.