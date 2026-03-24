Murdo Area Economic Development has annual meeting

The Murdo Area Economic Development (MAED) board held their annual meeting on Wednesday, March 18, at the Murdo golf clubhouse.

Attendees were welcomed by board President Dennis Moore. He began by reviewing some of MAED’s accomplishments from 2025 such as gaining non-profit status and obtaining the Governor’s homes.

He then introduced Ashley Geigle, who was recognized by KELOLAND News as one of South Dakota’s Remarkable Women. 125 women were chosen as Remarkable Women, and two were chosen from South Dakota. The stories of these chosen women was broadcasted on The CW on Friday evening, and the stories will also be aired on KELOLAND News on March 28 at 7 p.m. CST.

Geigle talked about how the current economic development process started in 2023 with a strategic planning meeting with Dakota Resources. At this meeting, members of the community brainstormed their wants and needs on post-it notes, some of which are coming to fruition. She also talked about the community’s effort to get campgrounds at the North Dam, which is still in progress. They are hoping to open up four campgrounds sometime this summer. There is already an improved kayak launch site. There is a goal to put in a beach area as well.

Mason Martinez then spoke about the wrestling program that was started in 2023 by himself and Abby Martinez. The program has been fairly successful, with a lot of interest. Martinez spoke on the benefits of having the wrestling program and thanked those that helped with the program. Pictures of the wrestling team were shared. Martinez also won the Spirit of a Warrior award this year for his good sportsmanship. Jones County had two wrestlers who qualified for state; Avery Martinez and Bennett Kinsley.

Geigle then talked a bit more on the Governor’s homes, and also spoke on the industrial park project. The industrial park project is expected to be a very long term project, hoping to be completed in about 10 years. She also informed attendees that First Fidelity Bank has applied for and received a grant for the childcare project that MAED is working on. They are hoping to create a sustainable childcare plan. They will continue to work on community engagement.

The Murdo Area Development Corp is introducing a new chapter to the development corp by becoming “Murdo Area Economic Development” a non-profit.

Next on the agend was the election of new board members. Kamaria Labrier and Jason Seamans had terms expiring. No others showed interest in filling the board positions, so it was moved to keep both Labrier and Seamans in for another term.

This year, the MAED introduced an award they will be giving out annually called the Friend of Economic Development Award. The 2026, and very first award, was awarded to the City of Murdo for all of their support to the development corp.

The meeting was concluded with a thanks to all the attendees and member, and a short video presented by Labrier on the process of the Governor’s homes. The meeting was then adjourned.