Murdo brings home the 14th annual Ryder Cup

The 14th annual Ryder Cup Golf Tournament was Saturday, August 26, at the Murdo Golf Course. The Ryder Cup is three groups of 12 golfers from Philip, Murdo and new team Presho, (which took the place of Wall), playing against each other in a format similar to the real Ryder Cup.

There are three matches played. The first match was the best ball, match play format. Each team consists of two players, and both play their own ball throughout the hole. At the end of the hole, the lower score is used for the team. All matches are in a match play; if your team beats the other team, you go up one hole, no matter if you won by one stroke or three. The winner at the end of the nine holes is the team who won the most holes, not necessarily the lowest score.

After round one:

Philip 12 vs. Murdo 12

Philip 20 vs. Presho 4

Murdo 22 vs. Presho 2

The second round was a modified chapman format. After each teammate hits a drive, they alternate their second shots, so team member A hits team member B's drive. After they both hit each others shot, they then decide which shot is the best, and alternate from there, only hitting one shot. Same rules apply as far as match play. The team with the lower score wins the hole.

Event # 2

Philip 26 – Murdo 22

Philip 24 – Presho 0

Murdo 22 – Presho 2

The last match of the day was the singles, squaring one person from each team against one person from another team in a match play format. Each win in this competition is worth two points.

The third round results were:

Philip 10 vs. Murdo 14,

Philip 20 vs. Presho 4,

Murdo 19 vs. Presho 5

The total after the three rounds was Murdo 63 vs. Presho 9, Philip 64 vs. Presho 8, and Philip 48 vs. Murdo 48.

This was the first time that a cup resulted in a tie (between Philip and Murdo). After a sudden death playoff, Murdo won the 2017 Ryder Cup, for the first time since the beginning in 2003.

This was Presho’s first time playing in the Ryder Cup, and will host the 2018 Ryder Cup.