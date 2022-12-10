Did you know that last October 2 - 8 was National 4-H week? Yes, this celebration has been going on since 1942 as an outgrowth of World War II. After the Japanese attacked America at Pearl Harbor, it was decided to postpone the National 4-H Camp in Washington, D.C, until after the hostilities ceased. Shortly after, a man by the name of W.H. Palmer who was a State 4-H Leader in Ohio, started the State 4-H Mobilization Week for Ohio as a means of training youth on how they might prepare for national defense. This plan was widely accepted throughout the rest of the states as time went on.

After the celebration became popular among the states, the Federal Extension Service created the National 4-H Mobilization Week. This was observed annually in 1942, 1943, and 1944 until it became a national tradition from then on. Originally the National 4-H Mobilization Week was focused on training youth on how to grow and produce food for the rural men who were U.S. soldiers, involved in the War.

“After the war, when the National 4-H Mobilization Week became National 4-H Week, the purpose of the Week centered on (1) acquainting the public with the new, enlarged 4-H program, and the many ways young people may take part, (2) encourage more youth to join 4-H, (3) urge more men and women to volunteer as 4-H leaders, (4) recognize parents' contribution to 4-H and strengthen their cooperation, and (5) report the year's 4-H accomplishments and plan for the year ahead.” — (4-hhistorypreservation.com/History/National_4-H_Week/).

In Jones County, the Prairie Rangers 4-H Club decided to celebrate National 4-H week by displaying our 4-H Club on a billboard. However, this billboard was not your average sign, by any means. Local Jones County rancher, Brett Nix, was kind enough to let the Club display their love of 4-H on his haybales along highway 83. 4-H member, Adrik Schoon, volunteered to paint the bales while 4-H Parent Leader President, Lealand Schoon, also helped create this masterpiece on a dried grass canvas. The Club hopes that this display will encourage youth and parents alike to get involved in Jones County’s local 4-H Club, that strives to make the best better while building character and responsibility in its members.