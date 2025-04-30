New members inducted into the National Honors Society

New members were inducted into the National Honors Society on Wednesday, April 23 at the mini gym. Jace Nix led the afternoon with a speech of his own and introduced each pillar of value of NHS; Scholarship, Character, Leadership, Service and Citizenship. The pinning ceremony followed. Parents of the new members came forward to attach NHS pins. Afterwards, pictures were taken and cake was served to guests who attended.

New members this year are Jacey Jensen, Harrison Moore, and Easton Newsam.