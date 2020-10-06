Newsam, Talich Elected to School Board
Wed, 06/10/2020 - 10:32am admin
Levi Newsam
Arranged by Holly Butt
I have lived in Murdo all my life. I work for Jones County as a road worker and also own a ranch. I live west of town with my wife Meghan and four children. I look forward for this new adventure and I’m excited to get to work for this community.
Where did you attend Elementary/High School?
Murdo, S.D.
Do you have children in the school district?
Yes, Four children between the ages of 4 and 13.
Why did you run for School Board?
I ran for school board to serve my community and be involved with my children’s education.
What do you think the role of the School Board is in the community?
The role of the school board in the community is to serve the voters of the school district and help guide the school’s staff in their decisions.
What traits do you possess that you feel will ensure the success of the School Board?
I believe that I have a level head and can think through the issues and not make rash decisions.
Rachel Talich
Arranged by Holly Butt
I have lived in Murdo for over four years. Kit, my husband, and our two daughters, Emery and Aurora, are the biggest loves of my life. Kit works for West Central Electric as the Staff Engineer, Emery is a fourth-grade student at JC, and Aurora is my newest fulltime snuggle buddy. I currently run Rachel’s Wildflowers Daycare but am taking a few months off as Aurora was just born in April. My husband and I also own Bohemian Gunworks.
Where did you attend Elementary/High School?
I grew up in a small town in the center of Minnesota called Trimont and attended a small school, Martin County West. I graduated in 2000 and later moved to South Dakota to attend college and have lived in this state ever since. I have lived in some bigger communities throughout my life; however, nothing can compare to a small town where everyone becomes close and great connections are made.
Do you have children in the school district?
Yes. Our daughter, Emery, is a fourth grader.
Why did you run for School Board?
I chose to run for school board because I believe it is important to give back to our communities. I have served on a board before and felt my thoughtful demeanor and wiliness to collaborate with others could help our school flourish.
What do you think the role of the School Board is in the community?
I believe that to be an effective school board member it is my responsibility to keep our local school on track by working with other board members to set policies that affect our children and school.
What traits do you possess that you feel will ensure the success of the School Board?
It will be important for me to use my critical thinking skills, be leadership focused, use sound judgment, and tap into my even temper to move the district in a positive direction. I also plan to focus on multiple issues versus having a single-issue focus. I am also open to hearing what the community believes we should concentrate on, so together we can do what is best for our school.