Newsam, Talich Elected to School Board

Levi Newsam

Arranged by Holly Butt

I have lived in Murdo all my life. I work for Jones County as a road worker and also own a ranch. I live west of town with my wife Meghan and four children. I look forward for this new adventure and I’m excited to get to work for this community.

Where did you attend Elementary/High School?

Murdo, S.D.

Do you have children in the school district?

Yes, Four children between the ages of 4 and 13.

Why did you run for School Board?

I ran for school board to serve my community and be involved with my children’s education.

What do you think the role of the School Board is in the community?

The role of the school board in the community is to serve the voters of the school district and help guide the school’s staff in their decisions.

What traits do you possess that you feel will ensure the success of the School Board?

I believe that I have a level head and can think through the issues and not make rash decisions.