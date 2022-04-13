NHS Induction Ceremony

Jones County High School’s National Honor Society Induction Ceremony for the Blue and Orange Chapter took place on April 6 at the mini gym.

Eight students achieved membership this year to make a total of 18!

Senior Noah Karg, hosted the ceremony, and speeches were also given by seniors Madelyn Host and Seiney Moore and juniors Mallory Valburg, Matthew Birkeland, and Jadyn Jensen.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Jones County Jazz Choir and a trio of clarinets featuring Savanah Hendricks, Kamri Kittelson, and Taya Iversen.

Dave Geisler said of the ceremony, “The event drew a big crowd of parents, grandparents, and other citizens to honor the students. I hope we can keep some in Jones County - They are our future”.

Students in grades 10–­­12 who meet the requirements for membership outlined by their school’s chapter are eligible to be invited for membership into NHS.

Each chapter is required to publish its qualifications for membership, which is based on the four pillars of NHS:

Scholarship

Per national guidelines, at a minimum, students must have a cumulative GPA of 85, B, 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, or equivalent standard of excellence. (Each school chapter is allowed to require a higher cumulative GPA.)

Service

This involves voluntary contributions made by a student to the school or community, done without compensation.

Leadership

Student leaders are those who are resourceful, good problem solvers, and idea contributors. Leadership experiences can be drawn from school or community activities while working with or for others.

Character

The student of good character is cooperative; demonstrates high standards of honesty and reliability; shows courtesy, concern, and respect for others; and generally maintains a clean disciplinary record.

Students who meet the scholarship requirement will have an opportunity to complete a form detailing their accomplishments in and commitment to service, leadership, and character.