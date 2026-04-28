Philanthropy at the Lions NHS Banquet

The annual National Honor Society Banquet sponsored by the Lions Club was held on Wednesday, April 22. Dennis Moore, Murdo Lions Club President, officiated the evening. Lions members each introduced their NHS student and shared a bit about their school achievements.

The Pledge of Allegiance was then stated, and a prayer was given by Pastor Ray Greenseth, before the meal was served.

This year’s guest speaker was Jamie Farmen, Senior Community Development Coordinator at the South Dakota Community Foundation. She has served the SDCF since 2017.

Farmen spoke about her upbringing—growing up on a ranch in Cactus Flats—and how she got to where she is today with her work in philanthropy. She spoke on giving back to the community and how important that is for rural communities. She encouraged the audience to think of one person who showed up for them, not because they had to, but because they wanted to. Farmen spoke on how leadership is not about what you do when others are keeping score, but about the work you do when no one is watching, and the legacy you leave behind because of this work.