Power of Pink: Volleyball supports the fight of breast cancer

Photo by Mishayla BuchannanPhoto by Mishayla Buchannan

Wed, 10/08/2025 - 7:52am admin
Thursday, October 2, the Lady Coyotes played against the Kadoka Kougars in a special game meant to raise awareness for breast cancer. Named the Power of Pink, spectators and players alike wore pink to support the cause. Visitors had a chance to buy tickets for a chance to win various prizes which were on display in the lobby. The money raised with this event would be used to support the ongoing fight of breast cancer.
The Lady Coyotes may have lost the fight against Kadoka, but the fight against breast cancer rages on.
 

 

