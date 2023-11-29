Prairie Rangers 4-H

Every year the Jones County 4-H Prairie Rangers and members sell 4-H fruit and snacks to people everywhere. These donations to the club will help pay for things that its members need. The fruit and snack sales ended on November 11 with delivery November 30. Thank you everyone who donated to the club by buying 4-H fruit and snacks.

On November 15th, in this holiday month, the 4-H Prairie Rangers had our Club meeting. We decided on Club goals for the year, one being to clean the city park of trash and cacti. We also decided that our 4-H incentive project this year will be ‘’Food Preservation’’. An incentive project is a project which a 4-H member completes during the 4-H year; then has a chance of winning an incentives award. Amongst other agenda items, the Club also formed a committee to go to our State’s Capital and decorate the 4-H Christmas tree.

On November 17 five 4-H members and two parent leaders went to the Capital of South Dakota in Pierre to decorate the Prairie Ranger’s Christmas tree. There had been a Christmas ornament building project day in October. All of the ornaments that were decorated on that day are now hanging on the 4-H Tannenbaum. The Capital has trees decorated by many groups which are then displayed through the Christmas season. The theme this year is ’Winter Wonderland’’. We would like to encourage you to tour the Capital and view our County’s tree between the dates of November 21st and December 26th.

In closing, please be encouraged to enrolled your 4-H member this year. Even though you might favor shooting sports, rodeo or livestock, it is important to get enrollment completed yet in December. Stay tuned for more 4-H news in the near future.