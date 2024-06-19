Rain can’t stop the party

A summer block party hosted by Murdo Economic Development was faced with some rain and heavy winds on Friday, June 14. However, the gloomy weather did not stop the action. Harley’s food truck was set up on Main Street for partygoers to grab a bite to eat, before heading over to the TapHouse for the main show. Despite the weather, the show went on thanks to the hospitality of the TapHouse 22. Attendees were still able to enjoy some great music and socializing.