Ranch Rodeo and Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride

Wed, 07/21/2021 - 10:37am admin

Gumbo Ridge Bronc & Ranch Ride Results

Long Go
1st - Kade Costello
2nd/3rd - Kash Deal
2nd/3rd - Lane Stirling
4th - Chet Smith
5th - Kaden Deal
6th - Louie Brunson

Average
1st - Lane Stirling
2nd Kade Costello
3rd Kaden Deal
4th Kash Deal

Ranch Ride
1st (and only cowboy that made the buzzer) -
Craig McKenzie

 

Ranch Rodeo Results

#1 Mowry Ranches Range Ready Bulls –
Toni Romero, Frank Carlson, Lex Palmer, Joe Pavlas
#2 Dusty Ridge Wranglers –
Chauncey Labrier, Craig McKenzie, Chris Nix, Austin Olson
#3 Mama’s Boys –
Rozen Hill, Emmylu Hill, Tyson Hill, Taton Hill
#4 Three and a half Men –
Tanner Willert, Dustin Aske, Quin Seymour, Malik Brown
 
Top Hand given by the Rea Ranch –
Coby Feddersen

Top Horse given by Mike & Lori Waldron –
Emmylu Hill and her Horse Dusty

Top Mini bronc Rider given by Rea Ranch  –
Sage Carlson

 

 

