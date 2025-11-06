Rattling Leaf attends art program at USD

Keenan Rattling Leaf was accepted into the Oscar Howe Art Program (OHSAI). “The OHSAI is open to high school students with a demonstrated interest in the visual arts and American Indian culture. All courses are taught by impressive professional artists and all accepted students attend free of charge, including meals, housing, instruction and art supplies”, according to the University of South Dakota’s website.

Participants must submit an application, at least one letter of reference and a portfolio of their artwork.

The program runs from June 1-13, 2025.

Included in the program is a weekend trip to Omaha to visit museums and listen to multiple speakers including those from the Native American program at USD.

On the last day, there will be an exhibition and the participants’ work will be up for sale from 12-1p.m. on Friday, June 13 at the John A. Day Gallery in Vermillion.