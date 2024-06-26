Home / Murdo Coyote / Scavenger Journey crosses 20 communities
Scavenger Journey crosses 20 communities

Wed, 06/26/2024 - 8:21am admin
The Scavengers Journey, June 21-22, in  central South Dakota featured 20 communities; Plankinton, Stickney, White Lake, Kimball, Platte, Geddes, Wagner, Lake Andes, Pukwana, Chamberlain, Oacoma, Reliance, Presho, Gregory, Murdo, Draper, Midland, Kadoka, Philip, and  Wall. 
The Jones County area had approximately 20 vendors and brought out locals and travelers from across the state. The event was extended through to the 23rd due to heavy rains. A wide variety of items were available from clothes to campers and tools to toys.

