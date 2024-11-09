Schoon and Vevig; Homecoming King and Queen

Homecoming week kicked off on Monday with coronation, 'Burning of the JC’, and whitewashing.

Junior Class President Bryer Kinsley was the Master of Ceremonies and introduced the royalty of 2024. Crown bearers were Spring Kinsley and Murdo McKenzie. The sports teams were presented by their coaches, and the Jones County Choir and Pep Band each performed some team-spirited music. Afterwards, the teachers performed a Three Little Pigs inspired skit. Student Council Vice President Asa Best did the crowning of the king and queen. The students traipsed outside for the ‘Burning of the JC’ and wrapped up the evening with whitewashing.

On Tuesday the girls varsity volleyball team played against Philip in a home game. Coming up Friday will be West Central’s Member Appreciation Day, the Homecoming Parade, the Murdo Volunteer Fire Department’s Pancake Feed, and the Homecoming football game versus the Lyman Raiders. GO BIG BLUE!