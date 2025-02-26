Schoon chosen for Honor Band

The South Dakota Music Education Association will present the 2025 SD Middle School All-State Band on March 8, 2025 in the Mitchell High School Performing Arts Center at 3:00 p.m. This concert will feature 200 6th - 8th graders from across the state performing in two bands under the direction of Dr. Kevin Kessler and Dr. Bethany Amundson.

Jones County’s Jesse Schoon is proud to be participating this year.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door the afternoon of the concert. Students 18 and under are free.

The mission of the National Association for Music Education is to advance music education by promoting the understanding and making of music by all. SDMEA is a state affiliate of the National Association for Music Education. With over 400 members, SDMEA is the largest association of instructional musicians in the state catering to the needs of band, choral, general music and orchestral teachers.