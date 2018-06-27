Schriever Earns Congressional Medal

by Clarice Roghair

Luke Schriever, who recently graduated from Schriever Academy with top honors, traveled last week to Washington, D.C. with his mother, Laurel, to visit historical sites and to receive a Congressional Gold medal.

To earn the award, Luke put in;

•200 hours of physical fitness - he did cross country, track, and trained for and ran a sprint triathlon; 200 hours of personal development-he learned leather carving, cooking, taekwondo, computer programming and got his Water Safety instructor certification

•400 hours of community service - he helped with activities at the nursing home, helped build a Veteran's Memorial, crocheted an afghan for refugees and went to Haiti to help at an orphanage

•3 expeditions - a bike camping trip (carried all the camping gear on the bikes), a trip to northern Wisconsin for backpacking and kayaking, and a 10-day, 10 National Park trip for the whole family to the Southwest (he had to do all the planning)

Activities can count for both Boy Scouts and the Congressional award, but since he was an Eagle Scout before he started working toward the medals, there was very little that doubled up.

The Congressional Award is the United States Congress' award for young Americans. It is non-partisan, voluntary and non-competitive. The program is open to all youth regardless of ability, circumstance or socioeconomic status. Participants earn Bronze, Silver and Gold Certificates and Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals. Each level involves setting goals in four program areas, as listed above.

Young people may register when they turn 13½ years old and must complete their activities by their 24th birthday. For more information, see http://congressionalaward.org/national-events/gold-medal-events/2018-gol...

Luke, son of Darin and Laurel Schriever of Rock Rapids, Iowa and grandson of Mel and Clarice Roghair of Okaton, is scheduled to leave for the Marines in August or September.

Luke Schriever is the only name listed for Iowa's 4th Congressional District, but South Dakota is not listed at all. Let's see about changing that in the very near future.