Sidewalk Project Officially Breaks Ground

As of Monday, June 11, the road and sidewalk project has officially broke ground in Murdo. Cleveland Avenue and 3rd street are in the making to be paved and complete with curb, gutter and sidewalk. This project will be completed in around three months time, weather permitting. While travel may be temporarily inconvenient in these areas, remember that the construction is short-lived and will be rewarding upon completion! Travelers beware that you may need to detour around Cleveland Ave and 3rd Street in Murdo this summer. Stay tuned for progress and updates!