Photo by Katie Hunt

Thank you, Barbara!

Wed, 02/28/2024 - 10:03am admin

Members of the Jones County community and Jones County high school came together at the Boys basketball game on Friday to show appreciation to local photographer, Barbara (Barb) Hockenbary. She received a card,  poster, and flowers, (seen here) given by the students. She also received numerous thanks and appreciation through Facebook comments on her post featuring this photo. Her talent and gift to the community is well deserving of praise. We at the Murdo Coyote would also like to provide a huge thank you to Barb, for giving our readers something to look forward to each week. THANK YOU, you are the best!

