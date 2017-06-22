Thomas joins Murdo Coyote staff

Please join me in welcoming Krisanna Thomas as the newest face of Ravellette Publications! Thomas has taken over Lonna Jackson’s position as typesetter and office manager of the Murdo Coyote newspaper.

Thomas was born and raised in Jones County and graduated from Jones County High School in the class of 1993. Two years ago Thomas moved back home to Murdo after working as a massage therapist in Orlando, Florida for 10 years. She has continued her business as a yoga instructor and licenced massage therapist in the Jones County community. If you are interested in taking yoga classes stop by the office or contact Krisanna! In her spare time she also enjoys working with horses and gardening.

Thomas shares that she is excited to learn the logistics of newspaper and work with the community. We are excited to have you as a part of our team, welcome Krisanna!