Tracy Rae Mannhalter, 63, passed away peacefully in her home in Rapid City on Friday, July 25, 2025. Tracy was born on November 5, 1961 in Hot Springs, South Dakota to Russell and Esther (Fitzner) Wineteer. During her younger years, she and her family lived in Hot Springs and Custer, S.D., and later Gillette, Wyo., where Tracy graduated from high school.

During her time in Wyoming, she met her future husband, Michael Mannhalter. Tracy and Michael grew their family to include a son, Bert Mannhalter and later, four grandchildren.

Tracy spent most of her professional life in the legal field as a paralegal and office administrator. She enjoyed cooking and baking, even taking classes at the University of Colorado to add to her culinary palette. Ultimately, she cherished family time and was devoted to them.

Tracy is survived by her husband, Michael, son, Bert and his wife, Rachel and her eight brothers and sisters. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren; Michael, Isaac, Lucas and Violet. She was preceded in death by her father.

Honoring her wishes, private cremation will take place and no public funeral services will be scheduled.

Donations can be left at www.southdakotaparkinson.org . Click on Donate tab and then list Tracy Mannhalter in the memoriam section and go to payment options.