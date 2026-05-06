West River Pheasants Forever 889 holds 16th annual Spring Banquet

The West River Pheasants Forever 16th annual Spring Banquet was held on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at the Draper Auditorium. The first few hours were spent socializing and playing various games. There were about ten booths offering prizes.

The emcee for the evening was Diana Hendricks. Before the meal, the Pledge of Allegiance was stated, and then sponsors of the event were recognized. Veterans were then recognized and given tickets for a pistol drawing and a 250th commemorative coin. Bidders were then drawn for hats that gave a chance to win the auction gun. A prayer was said before the meal was served by 4-H youth. The meal this year was ribeye steak and potatoes with a horseradish sauce.

After the meal, more prizes were presented. The city of Murdo was presented a $10,000 check to go towards the development of the Long Range shooting range. The Draper Gun Club was presented a $750 check to pay for electricity for a year at the gun club. Support of the youth was emphasized many times throughout the evening with the motto “To Leave No Child Indoors”, and a drawing was held for three boys and three girls to win youth shotguns. The 4-H helpers and youth were recognized and awarded shotgun shells for their help with the banquet.

The live auction was held last, and prizes were drawn for each booth in between auction items. There were over 14 items auctioned, and over 15 guns given away this evening. Another great Pheasants banquet in the books.