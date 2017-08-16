Youth Deer Hunt and Camp, apply today

Have you been searching for an opportunity to get your child involved in the hunting world? Well, look no further! The following opportunity sponsored by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks is your perfect connection.

Every year the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks offers an opportunity for 10 first time youth deer hunters between the age of 10-15 to apply for free weekend hunt and camp experience. GFPsupplies everything from the minute the kids arrive at camp until they go home. The harvested deer is processed for them as well! Though the hunt is entirely focused on the youth, all participants must be accompanied by a parent or gaurdian age 18 or older. GFP does prefer that applicants be those with little or no hunting experience (zero prior experience required). Each participant will be paired with a knowledgeable guide to assist, teach and share a safe, ethical and fun hunt with. Due to the fact that this hunt is open to kids as young as 10 years old, the hunt safe course requirement has been waived. But if your child does have their certification, that is even better!

This year’s event begins with a mandatory hunt orientation at the Snake Den Lodge in Presho, S.D. on Saturday, September 23 from 9-10:30 a.m. with hunting to follow on Lyman County Area Farms. Throughout the weekend (September 23-24) all hunters will learn basic first aid/outdoor survival, firearm safety, how to improve shooting skills, how to properly site in a rifle and how to field dress a deer and properly care for meat. All participants will walk away with the common knowledge of hunting and firearm safety. All meals, rifles/ammo, hunter orange and lodging will be provided.

After August 31, the application deadline, 10 of the best candidates will be selected to partake in the hunt. Again, the Second Annual Youth Deer Hunt and Camp will be held Saturday September 23 - Sunday September 24 at the Snake Den Lodge in Presho, S.D. Apply today! South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks offers this opportunity as an entirely non profit event. To apply or for further information Contact Wildlife Conservation Officer Spencer Downey at 605-730-0774 or Spencer.Downey@state.sd.us

“This youth hunt is built around, and for kids who don't have the opportunity to hunt or who have never hunted. I still remember when my Grandpa took me out on my first deer hunt back when I was 10 years old! We all want to show the kids that being out in the outdoors, learning safety and survival, and all the while getting to take part in one of America's most popular pastimes will be an experience they'll remember forever, " said Spencer Downey, Wildlife Conservation Officer.