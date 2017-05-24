Home / New Underwood Post / New Underwood High School Class of 2017 graduates
New Underwood High School Class of 2017 – back row from left are Wylie Brunson, Christian Heinrich, Clay Paulson, Brianna Philipsen, Tristan Red Leaf, Justin Rhodes, Andrew Weishaar and Cade Venhuizen; front row are Carissa Anderson, Connor Guenot, Sierra Oberlander and Cody Scott.

New Underwood High School Class of 2017 graduates

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 12:27pm admin
Twelve seniors were honored at the commencement exercises for New Underwood’s Class of 2017  Saturday, May 20. 
 
Brianna Philipsen was the valedictorian and Cade Venhuizen received salutatorian honors.  Brandi Brassfield addressed the class. 
 
Students graduating with honors included Carissa Anderson, Christian Heinrich, Sierra Oberlander, Clay Paulson, Philipsen, Cody Scott and Venhuizen. Anderson, Heinrich, Philipsen, Scott and Venhuizen were also members of the National Honor Society, and Anderson, Heinrich, Philipsen and Venhuizen also were recipients of a Regents Scholar diploma. 
 
Eight of the graduating seniors had attended the New Underwood school since kindergarten and are therefore part of the 13-year Club. These students include Anderson, Connor Guenot, Heinrich, Oberlander, Paulson, Philipsen, Rhodes and Venhuizen.   
 
Philipsen was also the recipient of the Outstanding Graduate Award.

