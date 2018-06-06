First Interstate Bank-New Underwood is sponsoring a School Supply Drive for New Underwood area children. The School Supply Collection Area will be located in the New Underwood First Interstate Bank. The child’s gender, grade, and school Supply needs are printed on the back of a tag located in the School Supply Drive Area. People wishing to help prepare a child for the upcoming school year, are invited to take a tag with all of the necessary information (no name), buy supplies, and return them to the bank. Volunteers will fill backpacks with the grade specific supplies. The backpacks will be ready for parents to pick up on friday, August 10th, at the New Underwood First Interstate Bank, between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Only one person in the community will know the names of the children receiving help. She will have a list with a number for each child and the number is what is used on the back of the tag and on the supplies until the time of pick-up. No one else has access to that list; names are completely confidential.

If you would like your children to be included in the drive, please pick up a form at First Interstate Bank-New Underwood. The grade limit is kindergarten through 5th grade. The deadline to respond is June 22nd.

If you have any questions please contact Laurel Venhuizen at 754-6421.

