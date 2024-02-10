OP-ED: IM-28 is a Bad Idea for SD
Wed, 10/02/2024 - 10:39am admin
Mayors Sound the Alarm on IM-28 Consequences
As South Dakotans prepare to vote on Initiated Measure 28 (IM-28), it is crucial to understand the far-reaching negative consequences this measure would have on the financial health of our state and cities and the services we all depend on. Here are three reasons why IM-28 is a bad idea for South Dakota and the municipalities we've been entrusted to lead.
1. IM-28 Slashes Essential State Revenues
IM-28 proposes eliminating sales taxes on "anything sold for human consumption," except for alcohol and prepared food. While this might sound appealing at first glance, the measure's vague language could lead to the loss of revenues from a wide array of items, including tobacco, vaping products, and many other "consumables." The nonpartisan South Dakota Legislative Research Council recently estimated that IM-28 could cut state funding by up to $646 million. That would remove 46.5 percent of the state's sales tax revenue and 100 percent of tobacco tax revenues! This staggering loss would force the state to cut funding for essential programs like K-12 education and healthcare.
2. Local Communities Will Suffer
Under state law 10-52-2, municipalities can only tax items that the state taxes. IM-28 would not repeal this section of law. If the state cannot collect sales taxes on "anything sold for human consumption," neither can cities and towns. This means that IM-28 would not only cut state revenue but also strip $51.5 million from the budgets of cities and towns, reducing funding to fix potholes, update infrastructure, staff libraries, operate pools, maintain parks, and provide public safety personnel.
3. No Plan to Replace Lost Revenue
IM-28 would cut nearly $700 million from state and local budgets. This would force cities, towns, counties and school districts to consider property tax increases to make up the losses. It also sets South Dakota up for a potential ballot issue to implement an income tax. Neither approach makes sense for our state, but we know the lost revenue will need to come from somewhere.
Conclusion
IM-28 is a poorly conceived and poorly written measure that threatens the financial stability of South Dakota at both the state and local levels. It's imperative that voters understand the true implications of this measure and reject it to protect our state's economy and the local services we are tasked with delivering to our residents. Voting no on IM-28 is a vote to maintain the quality of life and fiscal health of South Dakota.
Mayor Jeff Kelsey
City of Alpena
Mayor Travis Sparks
City of Armour
Mayor Harry Buck
City of Brandon
Mayor Sandi
Lundstrom
City of Canton
Mayor Brian Ries
City of Castlewood
Mayor Kent Austin
City of Centerville
Mayor Kerry Kline
City of Clark
Mayor Butch Oseby
Mayor Brad Kahler
City of Dallas
Mayor Tom Earley
City of Dell Rapids
Mayor Randall
Traversie
City of Eagle Butte
Mayor Deb
McCreary
City of Elk Point
Mayor Gloria Hanson
City of Fort Pierre
Mayor Al Cerny
City of Gregory
Mayor Derick Wenck
City of Harrisburg
Mayor Arden Jones
City of Hartford
Mayor Vikki Day
City of Highmore
Mayor Robert Nelson
City of Hot Springs
Board President Ritchy Griepp
Town of Humboldt
Mayor Mark Robish
City of Huron
Mayor Bryce Johnke
City of Irene
Board Chair Ryan Maher
Town of Isabel
Mayor Paddy Rigg
City of Jefferson
Mayor Harry Weller
City of Kadoka
Mayor Donnie
Hamiel
City of Kimball
Board Chair Dale Plunkett
Town of Kranzburg
Mayor Matt Barnes
City of Lemmon
Mayor Danny Fergen
City of Lennox
Mayor Roy Lindsay
City of Madison
Mayor Brian Bauer
City of Mellette
Mayor Tom McGough
City of Miller
Mayor Jordan
Hanson
City of Mitchell
Mayor Gene Cox
City of Mobridge
Mayor Weston M. Frank
City of Mount Vernon
Mayor Patti Teel
City of North
Sioux City
Board President
Gary Dominiack
Town of Oacoma
Mayor Derek S. Nolan
City of Parker
Mayor Brit Miller
City of Philip
Board President Cindy Broyhill
Town of Pickstown
Mayor Larry
McManus
City of Puckwana
Mayor Jason
Salamun
City of Rapid City
Board President Lisa R Braun
Town of Rosholt
Mayor Glenda Blindert
City of Salem
Mayor Randy Thum
City of Scotland
Mayor Paul
TenHaken
City of Sioux Falls
Mayor Terry Jaspers
City of Sisseton
Mayor John Senden
City of Spearfish
Mayor Scott Kostal
City of Springfield
Mayor Angela
Wilkerson
City of Sturgis
Mayor Casey Voelker
City of Tea
Mayor Kenneth
Fideler
City of Volga
Mayor Tammy
Thorton
City of Wagner
Mayor Mary
Williams
City of Wall
Mayor Reid Holien
City of Watertown
Mayor Kevin Jens
City of Waubay
Mayor Mike Grosek
City of Webster
Board President Cody Kleinsasser
Town of Wessington
Mayor Scott Gladis
City of White
Mayor Mitch Harmon
City of Whitewood
Mayor Jon Cole
City of Vermillion