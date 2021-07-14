114th Annual Wall Celebration finishes on a high note

The 114th Wall Celebration wrapped up on Saturday night, crowning champions and helping cowboys advance in the standings. The weekend was filled with fun for the whole family kicking off with steer tripping on Thursday (July 8) morning followed by breakaway and barrel racing slack that evening. The fun continued into Friday (July 9) with the first performance of the Wall Celebration Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo with live music performed by the 90’s band, Flannel, under the tent downtown. Celebration finished up on Saturday (July 10) starting with a parade and festivities held downtown under the tent followed by the final rodeo performance with more live music performed by the 80’s and 90’s band, Time Machine.

During the final rodeo performance, the Wall Celebration Rodeo invited the South Dakota National Qualifying team, four students from each event that had earned one of the top spots to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Neb. July 18 – 24, to compete at the end of each event where they had the opportunity to win $500 in each event. This was a new event for the Wall PRCA Rodeo that can be expected to return in future years. Winning the prize money in each event was Tegan Fite in the tie-down roping with an 11.6, Layni Stevens in the goat tying with a 7.11, Landry Haugen in the barrel racing with a 16.083 and pole bending with a 21.529, Devon Moore in the bareback riding with a 65-point ride, Talon Elshere in the saddle bronc riding with a 73-point ride, Jestyn Woodward in the bull riding with an 86-point ride, and Dawson Kautzman in the steer wrestling with an 8.6. There were no qualified times in the team roping and breakaway roping.

Each rodeo performance was action packed which drew in a crowd from all over the country. In the bareback riding, 2020 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Jamie Howlett, took home the win with an 85.5-point ride on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo’s “Final Portrait.” Howlett was bumped up to 14 in the world after winning $933 in Wall.

Team roping produced a fast time of 5.4 seconds posted by Clay Ullery and Matt Zancanella where they each earned $1,090 for their efforts. Ullery is currently sitting 43 in the world while Zancanella is 30 in the world. Their earnings will give them a little help in the race towards a spot at the NFR this December.