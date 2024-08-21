2024 Wall Play Days Completed at the Wall Area
Wed, 08/21/2024 - 10:58am admin
By:
Bobbi Jo Williams
Wall Play Days wrapped up another successful year at the Wall Arena. From July 18th till August 8th the event was held on Thursday evenings. 73 cowboys and cowgirls participating from the following communities: Philip, Midland, Wall, Creighton, Scenic, New Underwood, Box Elder, Rapid City, and Piedmont. The contestants ranged in age from 3-18 years old and competed in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tail untying, goat tying, flag racing, and breakaway roping. Each contestant received a t-shirt for taking part in the play days, which were sponsored by Pennington/Jackson County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Services of America, and Wall Area Chamber of Commerce and a free cone voucher from Wall Dairy Queen.
Awards (1st-4th place) were handed out based on the aggregate of the participants best three times out of the 4 weeks series. The top four contestants in each age group and event received awards sponsored by Lonny Hart, Double D Western, Wall Building Center, and 3 Lazy A Quarter Horses. The all-around winners for each age group received a belt buckle. The reserve all-around winners received a blanket donated by Rustin & Amy Bertram of Scenic.
There was a burger/hot dog supper served for all participating families/grandparents courtesy of the Wall Play Days committee. All the participants and volunteers made Wall Play Days run like a well oiled machine!
Results for 0-6 age group:
Barrel Racing: Remi Julson
Pole Bending: Remi Julson
Ribbon Snatching: Remi Julson
Girls All Around: Remi Julson
Girls Reserve All Around: Sadie Scott
Boys All Around: Trace Anderson
Boys Reserve All Around: Parr Muscat
Girls Results for 7-9 age group:
Ribbon Snatching: Dylan Reeves
Pole Bending: Navy Anders
Barrel Racing: Navy Anders
Flag Racing: Dylan Reeves
All Around: Dylan Reeves
Reserve All Around: Jacey Jones
Boys Results for 7-9 age group:
Ribbon Snatching: Maverick Ruland
Flag Race: Maverick Ruland
Pole Bending: Maverick Ruland
Barrel Racing: Ryker Clark
All Around: Maverick Ruland
Reserve All Around: Lawson Bertram
Girls Results for 10-13 age group
Flag Race: Jensyn Bertram
Breakaway Roping: Bridger Nelson
Pole Bending: Jensyn Bertam
Barrel Racing: Jensyn Bertam
Goat Tying: PJ Williams
All Around: Bridger Nelson & PJ
Williams
Reserve All Around: Jensyn Bertram
Boys Results for 10-13 age group
Breakaway Roping: Rance Reeves
Goat Tying: Tommy Studt
Flag Race: Merit Anders
Barrel Racing: Rance Reeves
Pole Bending: Johnny Moon
All Around: Rance Reeves
Reserve All Around: Merit Anders
Results for 14-18 age group:
Pole bending: Rose Stangle
Barrel racing: Rose Stangle
Goat Tying: Blaizy Nelson
Breakaway Roping: Blaizy Nelson
All Around: Blaizy Nelson
Reserve All Around: Rose Stangle