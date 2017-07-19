33 years later, still impacting community

On Aug. 7, 1984, the small town of Wall, was destined for change.

It was on this day, 33 years ago, that commander of the Carroll McDonald American Legion Post #246, William Bielmaier, signed an agreement with the city of Wall, allowing the city to take over the ownership of the Legion building and property in exchange for occasional usage by the Legion and auxillary. ­­

Under the direction of then mayor, Dave Hahn, the city tore down the decaying structure and in its place built the Wall Community Center.

This news was modern and exciting for the time. The whole town was talking about it!

Building plans for the community center were accepted May 9, 1985. And in August of that year they broke ground to begin construction.

The building process was tedious, and at times discouraging, falling behind schedule due to the extremely cold weather in Novem­ber 1985, but well worth it.

Wall residents anticipated its grand opening May 3, 1986, where everyone enjoyed a tour, free supper, and danced the night away in the new grand hall. This building has brought the people of Wall together since that very first night.

In 1986, following the grand opening, Hahn spoke of the building’s potential, and that he really wanted to see it used, “The greatest impact the building will have on the community is the enjoyment of the people who use it.” After talking with Hahn July 13, it is evident that the building did just that. He explained, “The building has been very well used and has been beneficial to the community over the years. That’s exactly the situation we wanted. It’s good that it was made available for the community and the community used it.”

The city of Wall, directed by Mayor Marty Huether, recently completed a remodel project on the original building.

With pressures to update the building to fall under the desired Americans with Disabilities code requirements, talk started of remodeling.

The bathrooms needed upgrading, as well as the door handles and sidewalk. Another key factor in the decision to remodel, was the idea of having the new economic development director, Cheyenne McGriff, located in the same building. Talk of more space for storage also became important during the remodel plan.

After the initial plans were drawn up and agreed upon in December 2016, construction began shortly after. Everything had to be moved out by Jan. 20.

The remodel project went by fairly quick and luckily without any major obstacles or setbacks. The project was finished by the middle of June for everyone to get settled back into their “new” spaces.

The remodeled facility now has a new office space for McGriff to work comfortably, upper level storage space, family bathroom ADA approved, and a brand new look to the outside of the building.

Finance Officer Carolynn Anderson stated, “We are enjoying the new space and the meeting room has been upgraded with new equipment for videoing opportunities. I can see it will be even more enjoyable for community members.”

Kelsey Walters, chamber of commerce president, McGriff and Anderson are all excited for what’s to come in the future. Having been provided a community center back in 1986 has been one of the greatest accomplishments in Wall, and continues to be a major asset for the community members.