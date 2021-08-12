4th Annual Wall Parade of Lights

There were 13 floats presented by: City of Wall, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Wall Grocery Store, Cedar Butte Challenge 4H Club, Little Outpost, Old Macdonald Bri- gade, Wall Building Center, First

On December 2nd, Wall Economic Development Corporation held the Fourth Annual Parade of Lights.

Interstate Bank, Dakota Sky Stone, West River Electric Associ- ation, M&M Sales, Golden West Telecommunications and Wall Badlands Area Chamber of Com- merce. After the Parade everyone had a chance to warm-up at the Winter Dance.

A team of three judges scored all the entries following the judging criteria of overall experience, con-