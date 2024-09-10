4th Avenue construction completed

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held Friday, October 4, to celebrate the completion of the water, sewer, and concrete pavement infrastructure reconstruction of 4th Avenue off Exit 109 in Wall. The project was designed by by KLJ Engineering of Rapid City, SD, with Project Manager Tim Hartman overseeing; and constructed by Hulstein Excavating Inc., Edgerton, MN, supervised by Project Manager Jay Hartley.

The Wall City Council approved the project in January and construction was begun on March 18th, 2024.

A South Dakota DOT community access grant and REED loan helped finance the project. While Wall was blessed with rains that delayed progress, the project was still completed two months ahead of schedule. Several businesses were impacted and residents endured the construction process. Mayor Mary Williams expressed appreciation to residents and the businesses that demonstrated patience and cooperation during the construction phases: Golden West, Crown Oil, E Free Church, Cutting Edge, Sleepy Hollow Campground, Dakota Mill & Grain, and Hansen Inn.

The new street will offer a great first impression for our tourists and be much more user-friendly for our farmers hauling grain to the elevator.