Badlands Brawlers to hold West River Showdown

The Badlands Brawlers will be hosting a triangular, wrestling meet at Wall High School, Thursday, December 15th.The event will begin at 4:00 p.m., and will include three top wrestling programs in the state. Going head to head will be West River Class “A” schools, Rapid City Stevens and the Sturgis Scoopers who will bring their best to compete against the Class “B” Brawlers.

The Brawlers are coming off a strong second place finish at last Saturday’s Stanley County Invitational. They will compete this Friday and Saturday, in the Rapid City Invite Wrestling Tournament. The two day Rapid City event will feature some of the best Class A teams in a four state region.