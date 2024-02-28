Blasius brothers capture state wrestling titles

Jace and Burk Blasius had one thing on their minds this wrestling season and that was to get back to the top of the podium and rein as champions.

In 2023, Jace Blasius was the 138 pound champion and this year he added the 144 pound championship medal to his collection after defeating Kimball/White Lake/ Platte-Geddes’ Iden Myers by 7-2 decison.

Back to back championships is something that not many wrestlers accomplish, so for Burk Blasius, adding a fourth one is something that made the history books for the Brawlers. Burk defeated Custer’s Ryder Bailey by major decision, 17-5.

Standing on the podium at the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament is nothing new to the Blasius family. Burk and Jace along with their two older brothers, Blair and Lane, have all stood on the podium multiple times throughout their wrestling careers.

Both Blasius wrestlers are multi-sport athletes who also have a championship ring in football from the 2022 season.

Jace Blasius will be looking to defend his title next year and Burk Blasius will be graduating from Wall High School in May 2024.